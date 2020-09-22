Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For Campaign 2020, Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to make it easier for unemployed New Yorkers to become poll workers.
The governor signed an executive order that will let people who are collecting benefits sign up for temporary work at local or New York boards of elections.
Cuomo’s action means they won’t risk losing unemployment benefits.
