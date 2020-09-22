Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Mostly clear skies are expected overnight with a light wind. We get down to 58 degrees at Central Park with 50s and 40s in the ‘burbs.
Wednesday is Top Ten Day. Expect cobalt blue skies and temps climbing to the upper 70s. We could see an 80 degrees pop in New Jersey.
No worries again Wednesday night, with clear skies, and Thursday is another great one getting close to 80 degrees again.
Check back in for the latest tomorrow!
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.