NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite the pandemic, the NYC Votes campaign is working to get as many people as possible registered to vote in the city.
NYC Votes is an outreach initiative from the city’s campaign finance board.
The pandemic has had its impact on their work this year.
They say there’s been a nearly 50% drop in registration from the same time in the 2016 election cycle.
“A lot of that has to do because of the field outreach we’re not able to do with our partner organizations. We’re not able to organize in the ways that we used to be able to,” said Sabrina Castillo, director of partnerships and outreach for the New York City Campaign Finance Board.
To compensate, NYC Votes has been increasing its efforts to get voters registered online. The deadline is Oct. 9.
