NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 77-year-old man is hospitalized after a random attack in the Flatiron District.
According to police, the victim was out walking on 23rd Street and Park Avenue South Monday at 11 a.m. when someone walked up to him and punched him in the face.
The victim tumbled to the ground, hitting his head on the pavement.
The victim told responding officers he couldn’t remember the attack. He’s being treated at Beth Israel Hospital for a fractured skull.
Police consider the attack random. No property was taken from the victim.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.