UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — PSEG Long Island says computers caused all the problems for more than 500,000 customers during Tropical Storm Isaias in August.
A special task force released its 30-day report Tuesday, and it found the computer system failed and that it was a “significant cause” to the service restoration estimates being off and the work taking much longer.
The report also finds “better planning” and “sufficient” management controls are required to handle the effects of such a storm.
According to the report, problems with customer communications and estimated power restoration times should not be repeated.
