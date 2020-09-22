Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says the body of a small child was found in the water off Randall’s Island on Tuesday morning.
That’s the same area where a 5-year-old boy disappeared after falling into the Harlem River over the weekend.
MORE: Recovery Effort Resumes For 5-Year-Old Who Fell Into Harlem River Near Randall’s Island
Right now, police can’t say if it’s the child they were looking for.
The medical examiner is working on an identification.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.