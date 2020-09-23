Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is a sad update in the search for a little boy who fell into the Harlem River off Randall’s Island.
The NYPD Harbor Unit recovered his body Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Brendan Mitchell ran toward the water to chase after a ball Saturday.
His brother ran to alert adults nearby, and his father then went into the river, but he could not find Brendan.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.
