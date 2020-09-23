Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Better Business Bureau says scammers are using the pandemic to target college students.
The organization says scammers are posing as professors and sending students emails with fake employment offers.
If accepted, the student receives a check and is told to send out money orders or prepaid cards.
Eventually, the bank alerts the student that the check is fake. By then, the scammer has their money and their personal information.
The BBB advises students to research any company offering them work before applying.
