MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island launched a new campaign encouraging residents to get their flu shots early this year.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran led the way, getting her flu shot Wednesday outside a local Stop & Shop.
The Fight the Flu 2020 campaign emphasizes the importance of being immunized, especially during the pandemic.
Curran and Nassau health officials want to avoid a potential twin-demic of COVID and the flu hitting at the same time.
“Every person getting a flu vaccine has the potential to save multiple lives because you’ll be less likely to get the flu. If you do get the flu, you’d be less likely to transmit it,” said Dr. Aaron Glatt, of Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Fight the Flu events will be held at churches, shelters and food pantries, and mobile clinics will be sent wherever needed.
For more information, visit nassaucountyny.gov/flu2020.
