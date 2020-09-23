FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Brian White scored the first of New York’s three second-half goals and the Red Bulls beat Inter Miami 4-1 on Wednesday night.
After a turnover by Inter Miami, Omir Fernandez played a one-touch pass to White for a first-timer from the center of the area that made it 2-1 in the 49th minute.
New York (5-6-2) has won two of its last three games after a four-game winless streak that included three losses.
Mandela Egbo gave the Red Bulls a 1-0 lead when he converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute. Juan Agudelo tied it for Miami (3-8-2) in the 39th. Agudelo has a goals in back-to-back games for the first time since April of 2017 when he played for the New England Revolution.
Benjamin Mines, a 20-year-old homegrown, and Daniel Royer added late goals.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.