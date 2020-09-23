BREAKING NEWS8-Year-Old Girl Shot In The Bronx
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Revel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says people have been stealing parts from Revel mopeds around the city.

Surveillance video shows one suspect remove the battery.

It happened around noon on Sept. 9 in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

 

Police ask anyone who sees someone tampering with a scooter to report them.

