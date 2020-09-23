NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says people have been stealing parts from Revel mopeds around the city.
Surveillance video shows one suspect remove the battery.
It happened around noon on Sept. 9 in the Inwood section of Manhattan.
If you happen to notice someone tampering with a @_GoRevel scooter, could you call us? In case you lost our number, it's 911.
These scooters are being targeted for their parts, leaving them unusable for other customers (maybe even you). If you see something, say something. pic.twitter.com/RoNyiJONFQ
— NYPD 77th Precinct (@NYPD77Pct) September 22, 2020
Police ask anyone who sees someone tampering with a scooter to report them.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.