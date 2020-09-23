NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Good Samaritan was assaulted for speaking up and stopping a robbery on the subway, police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday on a southbound D train from Columbus Circle.

Police said the 53-year-old victim saw a man trying to steal a book bag from a sleeping passenger.

When she alerted the passenger to wake up, the suspect allegedly turned on her and kicked her repeatedly in the face and body.

The woman was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect transferred to an R train and got off at the 25th Street station.

He’s believed to be in his 30s, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, with a medium build, black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black du-rag, black T-shirt, gray sweatpants and gray sandals.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

