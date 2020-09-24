Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Holiday lights will make a comeback this year at the Bronx Zoo.
The lights festival is scheduled to start on Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 10, with select dates.
This year’s experience will include a larger area of the zoo and will designed to accommodate social distancing.
Visitors can expect music, ice carving demonstrations, seasonal treats and more.
Tickets are now available online and must be purchased in advanced.
