HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced plans for the state’s next phase of reopening Thursday.
Phase 3 will begin Oct. 8.
Phase 3 will also include changes to gathering sizes to the following: pic.twitter.com/EQyIcEw5b3
— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) September 24, 2020
It includes allowing restaurants and salons to open at 75% capacity indoors.
Outdoor event venues, such as race tracks, increase from 25% to 50% capacity.
Indoor performing arts venues can also open at 50%.
Private outdoor gatherings will be capped at 150 people, up from 100.
