Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire swept through a restaurant overnight in the Norwood section of the Bronx.
The FDNY said it started around 1:30 a.m. on East Gunhill Road at the location of D’Amigos, a small eatery serving Mexican food.
More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene.
Three were injured and taken to local hospitals. There’s no word on how badly they were hurt.
The fire was under control 90 minutes later.
So far, no word on a cause.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.