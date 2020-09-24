NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Industry City‘s CEO is speaking out a day after developers withdrew their rezoning proposal.
CEO Andrew Kimball called it “disappointing,” saying there wasn’t enough of a citywide focus on the plan.
The project was supposed to bring a major economic boost to Brooklyn by rezoning the waterfront in Sunset Park.
Developers scrapped the plans, however, after facing opposition.
MORE: Developers Pull Plug On Controversial Industry City Rezoning Proposal
Kimball blamed a number of factors, including the lack of leadership in government.
“Obviously it’s just not the right time to do that, and frankly with all these things going on today and in the future, the sort of political food fight, the lack of eagerness to engage … just made us realize, we got to stay focused on the immediate need,” he said.
Kimball says the immediate need is supporting small businesses and growing the campus under the existing zoning.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.