NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least three MTA employees converted a storage room at Grand Central Terminal as a “man cave,” according to an internal investigation.

They may get fired after the best kept secret at Grand Central was busted wide open.

Investigators discovered the so-called “man cave’ beneath the tracks, hidden away from all the hustle and bustle of the busy transportation hub.

According to the Office of the MTA Inspector General, the room had a futon couch, large flat-screen television with streaming capabilities, a refrigerator, microwave, air conditioning, workout equipment and more – including an open can of beer.

The inspector general’s report says the slacking employees included a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman.

The MTA called it an unauthorized break room hidden down at the north end of Track 144.

“The employees who were involved are on the overnight shift, but this is an unauthorized break space, unknown to their supervision and completely unacceptable, and behavior that is outrageous and something that I’m very angry about,” said Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North.

The MTA said right after the room was discovered, they checked hundreds of doors, hundreds of offices, to make sure there wasn’t another room like it. They found nothing else.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” said MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal and make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.”

Investigators were told the room contained “sensitive supplies.”

The investigation began following an anonymous tip.

Comments (13)
  1. Randall R Stegemann says:
    September 24, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    All of this fuss over nothing more than a break room. SMH

    Reply
  2. 2nd Amend says:
    September 24, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    So these guys get creative and get suspended witho pay, but Cuomo and Be Blaise kill tens of thousand, destroy the local economy and get full pay, and private security. How wrong is that.

    Reply
  3. Bill says:
    September 24, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    An unused storage closet, stocked with their own stuff. The democrats will ruin any and everything. They are all unhappy and they are glad to share.

    Reply
    1. Stephen says:
      September 24, 2020 at 3:07 pm

      The democrats? All the lefties I know think this is awesome.

      Reply
  4. HarryMerkin says:
    September 24, 2020 at 11:58 am

    who’s the snitch? they need to be taken care of. Disgusting.

    Reply
  5. DAVID WILKINSON says:
    September 24, 2020 at 11:36 am

    Looks like they finally found Lex Luthor’s secret headquarters.

    Reply
  6. Nick says:
    September 24, 2020 at 11:23 am

    in a just world these people would be promoted and their resourcefulness fully utilized

    Reply
  7. Joe Hack says:
    September 24, 2020 at 10:58 am

    “You’re fired!”

    Reply
  8. Joe says:
    September 24, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Most people would call this a break room…

    Reply
  9. atthemurph says:
    September 24, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I guarantee there are hundreds of these “man caves” in public properties all across the city. Public Union members have to have their perks!

    Reply
    Reply
    1. Oracle says:
      September 24, 2020 at 11:53 am

      Hey! “April”! Pssst! F*ck off! Get a life.

      Reply
  11. David Smith says:
    September 24, 2020 at 9:58 am

    It’s called “The Overtime Room”

    Reply

