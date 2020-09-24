Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shoved onto the subway tracks early Thursday morning in Manhattan.
It happened around 5:40 a.m. at the Columbus Circle station.
Police said the 25-year-old victim was pushed onto the southbound D line track.
He was taken to the hospital after complaining of rib pain.
The victim told police it was an unprovoked attack.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect.
