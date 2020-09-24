Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fifty teachers are in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a Staten Island school.
The Department of Education says a positive case was identified at IS 51 in Port Richmond.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
A spokesperson says social distancing protocols were not followed by staff and the situation will be addressed.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.