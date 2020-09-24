CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New York, Port Richmond, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fifty teachers are in quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at a Staten Island school.

The Department of Education says a positive case was identified at IS 51 in Port Richmond.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

A spokesperson says social distancing protocols were not followed by staff and the situation will be addressed.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply