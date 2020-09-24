Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Here’s something to be happy about if you live in New Jersey.
The Garden State came in fourth as one of the happiest states in the U.S.
Hawaii topped the list, followed by Utah and Minnesota. Maryland came in fifth.
The WalletHub survey based its findings on depression, divorce rates and overall safety.
Connecticut came in 10th and New York came in 17th.
Some of the unhappiest states are West Virginia, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
To see the full results of their survey,
