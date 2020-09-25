Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A consumer alert for dog owners.
Real Pet Food Company has issued a recall for its Billy+Margot Wild Kangaroo and Superfoods Recipe.
The Food and Drug Administration warns the product could be contaminated with salmonella.
The recall affects 4-pound bags with lot code “V 07 Feb 2022.”
So far, no illnesses have been reported. Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic, have diarrhea, fever, vomiting or abdominal pain.
Owners are urged to dispose of the food, wash their hands and sanitize affected surfaces.
For additional information, click here or call 1-800-467-5494.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.