NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered in Harlem on Friday to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
Co-founder of Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E., Jackie Rowe-Adams, lost two sons to gun violence.
She says the day means so much.
“All that families want to know and hear is somebody cares, and for our children and our families that are up in heaven, to let them know that we are keeping their name alive,” she said.
Friday’s event was also a call to action.
A citywide coalition of anti-gun violence community organizations are calling for the passage of the New York State Kingpin Legislation to stop the flow of illegal guns.
