TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy spoke briefly Friday about how the state will handle COVID vaccines when they become available.
“We’re going to have our own process and our own checks and balances, not just on efficacy, but also on equity and other factors in terms of how we think about not just is it safe, but what’s the order of distribution, et cetera,” he said.
This comes a day after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state will have its own health officials to screen any federally approved vaccine, saying, “I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion.”
Murphy, meanwhile, also announced he’s extending the public health emergency by another 30 days.
It’s the seventh time he’s extended it.
