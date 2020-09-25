RANDOLPH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — While many people in New Jersey are frustrated with long Motor Vehicle Commission lines, one teenager is finding a way to capitalize off of it.

“I never imagined that I would have gotten as many clients as I did,” Anthony Salgado said.

By day, Salgado is an apprentice for a construction company, but during the early morning hours before his shift, he can be found sitting in a lawn chair outside New Jersey MVC locations, holding a place in line for other people.

“I charge $200 to go sit in line for someone and they just meet me a little before it opens, and then I hand them the ticket after they pay me,” Salgado told CBS2’s Cory James.

The 19-year-old started the side hustle about a month ago after seeing long lines snake around MVC buildings.

He says that is when he decided to post ads on Craigslist and other marketplace sites. Within hours, he started getting messages and calls.

“It’s honestly people that have the money, a little extra money to burn, and they just frankly don’t want to sit in line for five hours just to go to the DMV for 20 minutes,” Salgado said.

One of those calls was from Mike Sodano.

“I went to Facebook Marketplace, he had a little ad there,” Sodano said. “I was definitely willing to pay whatever it was at the time because I needed some trailers registered and it was so hard to get anything registered with the state, everything was closed, and then standing in line, I couldn’t wait all night. I have other obligations.”

Salgado requires his clients to put 25% down, and he says he guarantees that he is in line by 3 a.m.

So far, he’s made about $2,000.

“I plan to do it as long as there is demand for it. It’s a good source of extra income, so I see no reason to stop,” Delgado said.

The MVC has no authority to stop people from saving spots, but a spokesperson says the agency strongly discourages it.

