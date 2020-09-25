Comments
Today will be a brighter day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be a little warmer, too, with highs near 80.
Clouds will increase tonight with perhaps a shower S&W overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s again with 50s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow’s looking like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with a shower here and there… 20% chance. It will be a touch cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday’s looking like the slightly better half of the weekend with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.