By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a quiet overnight, temps will be starting out in the 50s for most waking up… low 60s in the city. Friday is a much brighter day overall as this warm stretch continues. A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon highs in the upper 70s. Some low 80s are likely for inland spots!
The weekend, while not sunny from start to finish, is looking pretty decent. Expect more clouds on Saturday, along with a 20% risk of a passing shower. By no means a washout with more dry time than wet! It’s warm again in the mid 70s.
Sunday has trended drier with partly sunny skies and temps in the upper 70s. Any showers should hold off until Sunday night.
Next week starts out unsettled, so check back in for the latest!
