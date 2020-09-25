Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s finally Friday! Things were a bit milder and muggier this afternoon along with some filtered sunshine. Expect increasing clouds through the night with just the slightest risk of showers – associated with the remnant moisture of “Beta”. Temps will drop into the 50s & 60s overnight under cloudy skies.
Tomorrow looks to be the cloudier and more unsettled of the two weekend days…but not looking like a washout! Expect mainly cloudy and mild conditions with temps in the mid 70s along with a few spotty showers. Sunday will feature drying and clearing conditions with temps reaching the upper 70s, about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.
Enjoy the weekend!