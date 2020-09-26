NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man is dead and another is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.
It happened at the corner of Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said someone opened fire on two men, who they found wounded near a car parked on Monroe.
A 37-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A 35-year-old was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.
There were no arrests reported Saturday morning, but the shooting remains under investigation.
