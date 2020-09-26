NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County was named the safest community in America in 2020, according to an analysis by U.S. News & World Report.
The study looked at 3,000 municipalities and scored them based on crime rates, injuries and public safety capacity.
Nassau County got a perfect score in “per capita spending for health and emergency services.”
In a statement, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said:
I want to thank the brave men and women of the Nassau County Police Department, law enforcement, and our first responders, who deserve the credit for Nassau being the safest community in America. We’ve made a commitment to community policing and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve, and the results are showing. As always, we will continue to put the health and safety of Nassau residents first.
Rockland County was named the 2nd safest community by U.S. News.
Westchester County; Bergen County, NJ; and Richmond County (Staten Island) also made the top 10.
Putnam County, NY and Hudson County, NJ ranked in the top 20.
Queens, Kings and Bronx counties received honorable mentions.
LINK: Read the U.S. News & World Report analysis of the safest communities in America
