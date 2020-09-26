By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was definitely grayer outside compared to yesterday. The good news is that for the most part, most spots did stay dry. There will continue to be a slight chance for showers this evening, but fog and drizzle will be more likely overnight. It’ll be rather mild and damp with lows in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will start off looking dreary with fog and drizzle but we will get some breaks of sun later in the day. Expect partial sunshine in the afternoon and evening with temps jumping into the upper 70s… some folks could even find 80!

The new work week will start off on an unsettled note with showers likely, along with mild and muggy conditions in the mid 70s, which look to continue through mid-week.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.