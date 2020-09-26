By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a cloudier day overall for your Saturday, along with a few spotty showers at times. By no means is today a washout though… expect much more dry time than wet. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon.
Another round of low clouds and patchy fog is likely overnight. It’ll be mild and a little muggy with temps only dropping into the 60s once again.
For Sunday, cloudy skies and some drizzle to start should give way to brighter breaks in the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer, in the upper 70s.
Better rain chances arrive next week as we stay unsettled. Even so, temps remain above normal for the next several days. Have a great weekend!
