CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Children From East Flatbush Helped Artist Kenny Altidor Recreate Image Of 'Black Panther' Star
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Chadwick Boseman, East Flatbush, Local TV, Mural, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.

People pose in front of a mural of actor Chadwick Boseman in Brooklyn on Sept. 26, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

A mural of Boseman was unveiled on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush on Saturday.

Kids from the community helped the artist, Kenny Altidor, with the project, recreating an image of the “Black Panther” star.

Altidor called the actor a real life hero.

Boseman died in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43 years old.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply