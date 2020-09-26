Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Late actor Chadwick Boseman is being remembered and honored in Brooklyn.
A mural of Boseman was unveiled on Clarendon Avenue in East Flatbush on Saturday.
Kids from the community helped the artist, Kenny Altidor, with the project, recreating an image of the “Black Panther” star.
Altidor called the actor a real life hero.
Boseman died in August after being diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43 years old.
