OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Three people are charged with stealing more than $30,000 from a charity that helps struggling veterans in New Jersey, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.
The suspects are all former employees of Vetwork, a nonprofit based in Lacey Township that helps veterans in the area find jobs and suitable housing.
Jesse Violante, 33, of Tuckerton; Mary Anne Dileo, 67, of Manahawkin; and Gary Mclain, 33, of Little Egg Harbor were charged on Sept. 24 after investigators said they used their positions to embezzle money from February through June of 2019.
Violante was the director of Vetwork at the time, overseeing the organization and certifying expenses, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Dileo was responsible for processing payroll, and Mclain was in charge of community outreach.
The prosecutors office said the alleged crimes were uncovered after an audit found all three suspects had extra money in a portion of their weekly paychecks.
Violante allegedly received $5,855; Dileo allegedly received $19,588; Mclain allegedly received $4,972.
The prosecutors office said Violante and Dileo turned themselves in, but authorities are still looking for Mclain. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3462.
