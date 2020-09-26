NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group of local medical professionals say health care should be a basic human right, not a privilege.
That’s why they spent the day serving the community.
Doctors, nurses and other health care workers gathered in Prospect Park on Saturday afternoon for a free clinic.
They offered medical care for anyone in need, regardless of their financial situation or immigration status.
“In order to truly be a vibrant and healthy community, we need to care for each other, and that means providing care to anyone who’s in need, not just people who are still working and have insurance, not just people who have documentation,” said Dr. Juliet Widoff, with Health Care for the People.
The organization Healthcare for the People says they’ll be holding free clinic events every Saturday at different locations, primarily in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.
