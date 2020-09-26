NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was dragged by his own car as a thief sped away in Brooklyn.

It happened on Seventh Avenue in Dyker Heights on Sept. 17.

Surveillance video shows a man who allegedly said he wanted to buy the car looking it over, then getting in the driver’s seat and driving away as the owner held onto a door.

The 20-year-old owner was dragged a short distance before losing his grip.

The victim suffered fractures to his pelvis and legs.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

