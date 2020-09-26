Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women were struck by stray bullets in the Bronx early Saturday morning.
It happened on East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section just before 4 a.m.
Police say a 40-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were shot outside the Mill Brook Houses.
They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching for a suspect.
