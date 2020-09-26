CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mott Haven, New York, nyc shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women were struck by stray bullets in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

It happened on East 137th Street in the Mott Haven section just before 4 a.m.

Police say a 40-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were shot outside the Mill Brook Houses.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In NYC

They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply