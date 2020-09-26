NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Staten Island‘s Tottenville High School may be starting the school year all virtual, and parents are not happy.

The school was supposed to provide remote and in-class learning beginning next Thursday, but the principal sent out a letter Saturday saying they can’t do it because they don’t have enough teachers.

Parents blame Mayor Bill de Blasio and the schools chancellor, who promised to provide additional staffing.

“We need to get our kids in the building learning, even if it’s only one or two days a week, and the chancellor needs to do something other than tell me about his gardens and his rec centers. We need them to fix this,” said Tottenville High School PTA President Jayce Nicholls.

“I believe that this is just one of the first schools and it’s going to be a domino effect over the next few days,” parent Vincent Lanzante said.

It’s not clear if the principal at Tottenville High School can defy the city’s instruction to provide a blended learning plan.

The Department of Education released a statement saying, “The idea that Tottenville has gone fully remote is patently false. They will welcome students in person on October 1st like high schools across the City.”

Sources tell CBS2 the Department of Education is working with the school to increase staffing and that the expectation is that students will receive in-person instruction while in the building.

