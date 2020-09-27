HARRISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Tom Barlow scored twice to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Montreal Impact 4-1 on Sunday night.
Barlow pulled New York (6-6-2) even at 1 in the 14th minute on a well-placed cross from Mandela Egbo and made it 2-1 in the 35th off a back-of-the-heel pass from Daniel Royer.
Beauty of an assist from Mandela Egbo, and a perfect touch for Tom Barlow — who taps it in for his first of the season! #RBNYvMTL | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/Ik4nxhR5hv
— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) September 27, 2020
Royer connected in the 56th, and Kaku in the 57th.
Bojan scored for Montreal on a long shot in the fourth minute. The Impact (5-8-1) entered the game with just 19 players due to injury.
