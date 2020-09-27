By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As expected, Sunday was a much warmer finish to the weekend, with plenty of folks around the area seeing 80 degrees.
It was also rather muggy outside, so it felt more like summer than late September. In terms of rain, most spots did stay dry, but there is still a risk for spotty drops overnight. It will stay mild and muggy with lows in the mid and upper 60s.
Monday will lose a few degrees, but it will still be rather humid, along with a better threat for scattered showers. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s, so it’ll feel summery once again.
Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be unsettled as well, with rain likely, perhaps even a few rumbles of thunder, and temps in the low 70s.