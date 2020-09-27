NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The knife-wielding man caught on camera allegedly robbing cell phone stores in The Bronx this summer has struck again, police said.
The man has robbed at least 10 cell phone stores, getting away with more than $15,000 since July, according to the NYPD.
The latest incident happened Saturday at a Boost Mobile store on East Tremont Ave. Police said the man entered the store with two large knives and demanded money. He allegedly forced the store’s employee into the bathroom, stole from the cash register, then fled the scene.
CBS2 reported surveillance videos on Sept. 5 showing the suspect twice held a knife in each hand and threatened a store employee before raiding the cash register.
MORE: Suspect Armed With Knives Caught On Camera Robbing Bronx Cell Phone Stores, NYPD Says
The NYPD believes the man is responsible for incidents at the following locations:
- Sept. 26 – Boost Mobile on East Tremont Avenue
- Sept. 18 – Boost Mobile on White Plains Road
- Sept. 18 – 3932 White Plains Road
- Sept. 12 – Metro PCS on Southern Boulevard
- Sept. 4 – Metro PCS on White Plains Road
- Aug. 31 – Boost Mobile on Southern Boulevard
- Aug. 21 – Metro PCS on East 187th Street
- Aug. 14 – Boost Mobile on Westchester Avenue
- Aug. 10 – 615 East Tremont Avenue
- July 23 – Boost Mobile on East 187th Street
Only one injury was reported in the series of alleged robberies. Police said an employee at Boost Mobile on Westchester Ave. was treated for a slash wound after refusing to give the suspect money on Aug. 14.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.