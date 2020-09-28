By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another warm and muggy fall day across the region, but we did get some breaks of sun.
As for rain chances, most of the activity was pretty widely scattered with many spots remaining dry throughout Monday. Expect mainly cloudy skies overnight with some patchy fog and drizzle, with temperatures in the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday appear to be the most unsettled of the entire week as an area of low pressure approaches from the west. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday with some heavy rain possible at night into Wednesday. Temps both days will be in the low to mid 70s.
After some early morning drops on Thursday expect a clearing and cooling trend to close out the week, with afternoon highs only in the 60s.
