LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday announced Andrew C. Johnson, of Cranford, was arrested and charged in a double-shooting over the weekend in Linden.

Johnson, 50, faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder and four weapons charges, officials said. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to police, two men were found shot inside a car that was stopped in the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Avenue C on Sunday morning. The victims, 50 and 64-years-old, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers found Johnson inside a car on Route 1 in Elizabeth minutes after responding to the crime scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“There is no way to understand this kind of senseless violence,” said Linden Police Chief David Hart in Monday’s announcement. “Our prayers are with the victims, and we are grateful to the members of the public and responding officers whose swift actions led to the arrest of this suspect within minutes of the incident.”

On Sunday, Linden police said a suspect was arrested, but they did not release the identity or charges.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Linden Police Department at 908-474-8552, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office at 908-337-3230 or 908-451-7739.

