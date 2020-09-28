Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people across our area are observing Yom Kippur — the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.
But of course, because of the pandemic, things are different this year.
Sunday on the Upper West Side, the Manhattan Jewish Experience held a service on the street instead of inside the synagogue. It allowed people to attend with social distancing in place.
Yom Kippur is a period of self-reflection and fasting that began Sunday at sundown and concludes Monday at sundown, when many families will gather to break the fast.
