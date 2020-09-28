NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – New legislation is aimed at protecting federal judges and their families, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Monday.

It comes less than three months after a federal judge was targeted in a violent home invasion in New Jersey.

A gunman, pretending to be a FedEx driver, rang the doorbell at the home of Judge Esther Salas on Sunday, July 19.

“My life as I knew it changed in an instant. And my family will never be the same,” said Salas, a wife, mother and federal judge.

Salas’s son Daniel, 20, was shot and killed. Her husband, Mark Anderl, was shot three times, but survived.

The alleged shooter, Roy Den Hollander, 72, a self-described “anti-feminist” lawyer, was later found dead of suicide.

Judge Salas believes her home was targeted because of her position as a judge. She said the killer was able to find her personal information online.

“The monster knew where I lived, and what church we attended, and had a complete dossier on me and my family,” Salas said.

MORE: Judge Esther Salas Speaks Out After Killing Of Her Son, Shooting Of Her Husband In Attack At Her N.J. Home: ‘I Am Begging Those Who Are In Power To Do Something’

That attack sparked new federal legislation to shield the personal information of federal judges and their families.

It was introduced in Newark on Monday by U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

“No person who takes on the responsibility, the awesome responsibility, of serving as a federal judge, to serve the public, to serve their nation, should ever have to live in fear that they or their family could be targeted by someone wishing to do them harm,” said Booker.

The bill would prohibit government agencies from publicly posting a judge’s sensitive information. It would provide funding for state and local governments to protect a judge’s privacy, and would prohibit commercial data collectors from selling, trading or publicly posting the personal information of federal judges.

“Now, we may not be able to eliminate hatred from someone’s heart. But, what we can do is make sure that men and women who serve on the federal bench do not make for such easy targets,” said Menendez.

The legislation, The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2020, is named for Judge Salas’s son.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.