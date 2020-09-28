NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York’s ban on evicting residential and commercial tenants struggling to pay rent because of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended to January 1, 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.
Cuomo also said the executive order extends protections outlined in the Tenant Safe Harbor Act to people who faced eviction warrants before the pandemic started.
The governor first announced the state’s moratorium on evictions on March 20. He signed the Tenant Safe Harbor Act on June 30.
Previous executive orders banned fees on late rent payments and allowed tenants to use their security deposits as rent.
The moratorium on commercial evictions was scheduled to expire on October 20, had Cuomo not signed the extension.
