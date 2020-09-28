NORWALK, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a disturbing sex crime allegation at Norwalk Hospital.

Police say a patient assaulted a women who was sedated in the emergency room, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

It’s an alleged crime that shocks the conscience at a place where patients expect to be safe and cared for.

“One patient sexually assaulted another patient,” said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

Police say it happened in August, but charges of felony sex assault and making a false statement were just recently filed against Rodney Daniels, an ex-con who was on parole.

“The victim in this case was being treated and during the course of treatment had been given a sedative. The suspect was up there because the suspect was under the influence of PCP,” said Lt. Zwickler.

The arrest warrant reveals chilling details.

It happened in the emergency room, where Daniels and the alleged victim were in adjoining treatment bays.

A nurse told police he noticed, “The remote telemetry monitor for the victim showing an accelerated heart rate.”

The nurse went to the room and saw Daniels lying next to the victim with his hand on her private parts.

Police say the victim told them the sedative, “stopped her from moving or talking and she couldn’t even pick up her arm to stop him.”

The victim, 32, told police, “I really was thinking it was just a bad dream.”

The false statement charge stems from surveillance video, which contradicts Daniels’ claim about his movements in the ER that night.

The arrest warrant application said emergency room staff waited more than four house before notifying Norwalk Police.

In a statement, Norwalk Hospital President Peter Cordeau said they are, “looking inward for improvements in our policies and procedures.”

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.