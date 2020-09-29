WYCKOFF, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Seven teenagers are facing charges in connection to a break-in at a popular New Jersey farm.
The teens are accused of breaking into Abma’s Farm in Wyckoff on Aug. 22 and abusing its animals.
One girl allegedly rode a miniature donkey, and a miniature pony was found with lipstick on its face.
MORE — Owner: Group Of Teens Trespass At N.J. Farm And Petting Zoo, Abuse Animals
Two people were also caught trying to steal items at the market.
On Tuesday, the Wyckoff Police Department announced charges against three 17-year-old boys from Wyckoff, an 18-year-old man from Wyckoff and three 17-year-old girls from Oradell.
The seven individuals are being charged with trespassing, criminal mischief and overloading animals.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.