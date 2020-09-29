SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Federal investigators have found that the 2018 limo crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people was likely caused by poor maintenance that resulted in brake failure.
The crash was the deadliest transportation disaster in the United States in a decade.
RELATED STORY: Gov. Andrew Cuomo To Sign New Limousine Safety Regulation Laws
In 2018, the stretch limousine careened through an intersection in the town of Schoharie and crashed into a parked SUV, killing a group of people out celebrating a birthday, along with the driver and two bystanders.
“Seventeen young people made the smart, safe decision to arrange for sober transportation when celebrating. They put their trust and safety into a system designed to protect them, and it failed,” said NTSB board member Michael Graham.
The NTSB found that ineffective state oversight also contributed to the deadly crash.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.