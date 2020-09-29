By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The dry stretch we’ve been upon is about to close. A cold front is vigorously approaching from the west and it has some embedded batches of heavier rain. We could see some localized flooding rains overnight.
The winds will start to whip up overnight as well while the front passes. The heaviest bouts look to strike between 1 a.m. – 6 a.m., with some rain lingering out east through at least mid-morning.
Clouds will linger later, clearing by midday. Expect sunshine to break out by the afternoon accompanied by some gust westerly winds. Temps: not much of an issue. They will remain in the lower 70s, but dew points will be dropping with the frontal passage. This means drier air will settle in Wednesday afternoon.
Stay safe if you’re travelling during the early morning!
