NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a consumer alert about people getting scammed through text message.
The Federal Trade Commission is warning about scammers sending fake texts to trick people into giving out their personal information.
The messages could include promises of free prizes or offer help with paying off student loans or information about a package to be delivered to your home.
The agency says if you get a message like this, do not click on any links.
The best option is to block the phone number and report it to the FTC.
